Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specifications

Suzuki Gixxer 250 starting price is Rs. 1,63,804 in India. Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specs

Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer 250 starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer 250 sits in the

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specifications and Features

BS6
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2010 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Height
1035 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
249 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate type
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Swing arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Twin Muffler
ABS
Dual Channel
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Suzuki Gixxer 250 News

Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
8 Feb 2023
The Gixxer 250 Twins were launched in the Indian market back in 2019.
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year
2 May 2022
Image of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.
Suzuki Motorcycle India records highest-ever sales of 1,07,836 units in July
2 Aug 2023
Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India.
Suzuki Motorcycle rides past challenges galore to post strong show in India
13 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the biggest and priciest vehicle from the manufacturer in India to date.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV first drive review: It takes a worthy twin to challenge Innova
12 Jul 2023
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Variants & Price List

Suzuki Gixxer 250 price starts at ₹ 1.64 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in 1 variants. Suzuki Gixxer 250 top variant price is ₹ 1.64 Lakhs.

BS6
1.64 Lakhs*
249 cc
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
