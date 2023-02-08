Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer 250 starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer 250 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki Gixxer 250 price starts at ₹ 1.64 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in 1 variants. Suzuki Gixxer 250 top variant price is ₹ 1.64 Lakhs.
₹1.64 Lakhs*
249 cc
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
