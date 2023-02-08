HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 With New Colours. Check Full Price List

Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated the entire lineup of Gixxer motorcycles today. The two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced new colour schemes as well as connectivity features. Suzuki is offering the Gixxer series motorcycles, which include the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF models, will come with nine colour options. These include at least three matte editions too. The price of the motorcycle now starts from 1.40 lakh and goes up to 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 12:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.

On Monday, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the Gixxer SF 250 in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black Number 2 and Metallic Sonic Silver and Metallic Triton Blue colour options. The Gixxer 250 will also be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black Number 2 colours. The Gixxer series will also offer colours like Metallic Sonic Silver, Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Overall, there are three matte editions being offered with the new Gixxer called Metallic Matte Stellar Blu, Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black.

ModelsPrice (in ex-showroom)
Gixxer SF 2502.02 lakh
Gixxer SF 2502.02 lakh
Gixxer 2501.95 lakh
Gixxer SF1.45 lakh
Gixxer1.40 lakh

Besides the cosmetic change, the new Gixxer motorcycles will also come updated with connectivity features. The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series with Suzuki Ride Connect feature. It comes with Bluetooth enabled digital console that helps one sync a smartphone seamlessly with the motorcycle. The app will offer features like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert display and missed call notifications.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Katana (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Katana
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250
249 cc
₹1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Dr-z50 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Dr-z50
₹2.55 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx S750 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx S750
₹7.46 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gsx-s1000 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Gsx-s1000
₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Sv650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Sv650
₹6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Besides these, the feature will show speed warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The console is now compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director at Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “The new Gixxer Series Motorcycles from Suzuki will now be armed with Suzuki Ride Connect as well to make further enhance the overall riding experience. These motorcycles have been updated keeping in mind the needs & latent expectations of the motorcycle enthusiasts."

The last time Suzuki Motorcycle had updated the colour and graphics on the Gixxer Serire bikes was back in 2020. While the Gixxer 250 Twins come with a 249 cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injected engine, the smaller Gixxer series get a 155 cc single-cylinder fuel injected engine.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Gixxer Gixxer 250
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 268 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

What's bothering Renault-Nissan in India? Know here
What's bothering Renault-Nissan in India? Know here
Ola Electric says its first electric car is on track for launch next year
Ola Electric says its first electric car is on track for launch next year
Elon Musk prepares Tesla Master Plan for March 1 Investor Day
Elon Musk prepares Tesla Master Plan for March 1 Investor Day
Ather Energy opens 100 experience centres, will double in next six months
Ather Energy opens 100 experience centres, will double in next six months
In pics: New BMW X6 with a hybridized engine offers a power-packed performance
In pics: New BMW X6 with a hybridized engine offers a power-packed performance

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city