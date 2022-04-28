HT Auto
India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 to launch in Malaysia next year

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 will launch in the market of Malaysia in 2023. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 02:57 PM
The Gixxer 250 Twins were launched in the Indian market back in 2019. 
Suzuki will launch its Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 models in the market of Malaysia next year, as per a report on Paultan. The bikes are already on sale in several SouthEast Asian counties including Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, as well as the Philippines. The Hayabusa-maker already retails several models in Malaysia and also recently launched several low displacement sporty models such as Raider F150i, GSX-S150, and GSX-R150.

The Gixxer 250 Twins were launched in the Indian market back in 2019. And were also later introduced in the Japanese market. 

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India plans to boost exports to global markets)

Both the Gixxer 250 Twins source power from a 249 cc SOHC, liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill that has been rated to churn out 26 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque which comes in at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. 

While the Gixxer 250 is a naked sportbike, the Gixxer SF250 is a sportbike with full fairing which comes with taller handlebars with semi-raised clip-ons.

Both the bikes were part of a recall back in April 2021 in India. The company announced a voluntary recall for its Gixxer 250 twins for engine vibration issues. A total of 199 units manufactured between August 12, 2019, and March 21, 2021, were part of the recall.

(Also read: Suzuki Motorcycle's 'project' to ramp up production gets delayed by 18 months)

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 range rivals the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25. 

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India is planning to boost its exports to developed markets such as Japan and New Zealand, in order to cash in on the demand for Indian models.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 02:57 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Gixxer Gixxer 250 Gixxer SF250 Suzuki India Suzuki Gixxer 250 Malaysia
