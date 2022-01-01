Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.99 Lakhs