Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGixxer 250 vs Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Moto GP BS6
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc249 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate typeWet, multi-plate type
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,93,8902,06,516
Ex-Showroom Price
1,67,7001,79,200
RTO
15,44616,366
Insurance
9,87910,085
Accessories Charges
865865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1674,438

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    KTM 250 Duke takes design inspiration from its elder siblings.
    2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
    Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
    19 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     