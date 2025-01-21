Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Streetfighter showdown at Bharat Mobility

The Hero Xtreme 250R ’s arrival has charged up the competition in the 250 cc streetfighter segment. Based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept unveiled at EICMA 2023, the Xtreme 250R is the street naked version of the Karizma XMR 250 . Alongside a striking design and a broad range of features, the Xtreme 250R brings an all-new engine that Hero MotoCorp developed to enter the quarter-litre segment. It was finally launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with a starting price of ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and has ignited rivalry with the newly updated Suzuki Gixxer 250 .

If you are interested in purchasing a new 250 cc streetfighter, here is a detailed comparison between the Hero Xtreme 250R and the Suzuki Gixxer 250 to aid your judgement:

Hero Xtreme 250R vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Pricing

The Hero Xtreme 250R was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with a starting price of ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant with three colour options, which are Firestorm Red, Neon Shooting Star, and Stealth Black.

The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 was launched on January 9, 2025, with a starting price of ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available in one variant and features matte black and matte blue colour schemes.

featHero Xtreme 250R vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Features

The new Hero Xtreme features a sharp, muscular design and comes with switchable ABS and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD console. It was launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 alongside the bigger XPulse 210.

The all-new Hero Xtreme 250R features a sharp, muscular silhouette with a sculpted fuel tank and an aggressive front end. It gets an auto-illumination Class-D LED projector headlamp with DRLs and a split seat on offer. The Xtreme 250R further features switchable ABS, a lap timer and a drag timer. The new Xtreme 250R will additionally come with an LCD instrument console that allows for Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and media control.

The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 carries the same design and bodywork as the outgoing model and features an LED headlamp and an LED taillight. It comes equipped with a double-barrel exhaust and is fitted with split seats. The Gixxer 250 further features a Bluetooth-enabled digital console which allows for turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS alerts.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Chassis and hardware

The Hero Xtreme 250R is built around a trellis frame that gets suspended by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a rear monoshock unit with six-step adjustable pre-load. It comes riding on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres, including a radial tyre at the rear. Braking duties are taken up by disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The Gixxer 250’s hardware remains unchanged with the 2025 update, and it continues to sport telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike comes riding on 17-inch alloy wheels which are fitted with disc brakes on both. Dual-channel ABS is featured as part of the Gixxer 250’s safety net.

Hero Xtreme 250R vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Specifications and performance

The Xtreme 250R is powered by an all-new 250 cc DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a six-speed gearbox. This liquid-cooled unit will also power the Karizma XMR 250 and is tuned for 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. According to Hero, the new Xtreme 250R can sprint from a standstill to 60 kmph in 3.25 seconds.

With the 2025 update, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 gets an OBD-2B compliant 249 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. This unit powers the V-Strom SX and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. It features Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) and Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technologies which allow for a claimed high output, improved fuel economy, and ease of maintenance.

