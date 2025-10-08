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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Gixxer
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc155 cc
Power17.2 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2017 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg141 kg
Height
1060 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm795 mm
Width
803.5 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm56 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,26,421
RTO
9,61312,913
Insurance
10,71113,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0193,275

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
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Suzuki Gixxer range motorcycles help the company post 9% sales surge in August
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The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected
1 Sept 2025
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
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