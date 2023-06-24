Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Suzuki Gixxer comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Gixxer starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Gixxer sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki Gixxer price starts at ₹ 1.12 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer comes in 1 variants. Suzuki Gixxer top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Lakhs.
₹1.12 Lakhs*
155 cc
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price