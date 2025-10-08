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Suzuki Gixxer vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Gixxer vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc159.7 cc
Power13.6 PS PS17.55 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Gixxer Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
2020 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg143 kg
Height
1035 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
800 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air CooledSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
56 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMono Shock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,3751,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,4211,18,690
RTO
12,9139,495
Insurance
13,04110,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2752,984
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
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