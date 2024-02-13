Saved Articles

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Specifications

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X starting price is Rs. 11,83,000 in India. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 1200 cc engine. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X mileage is 20-25 kmpl.
11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Specs

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler 1200 X starts at Rs. 11.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Scrambler 1200 X ...Read More

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Specifications and Features

Ash Grey
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2273 mm
Wheelbase
1525 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Height
1185 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
834 mm
Front Brake
Twin 310mm discs, 2 piston Nissin axial caliper, ABS
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Single 255mm disc, single piston floating Nissin caliper, ABS
Max Power
90PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
110Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X ring chain
Displacement
1200 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
liquid
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 degree crank angle parallel-twin
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
97.6 mm
Front Suspension
Marzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi twin RSU?s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X News

The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new
13 Feb 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, listed on official website
8 Feb 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
9 Jan 2024
The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
3 Jan 2024
The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
26 Dec 2023
View all
 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X News

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Variants & Price List

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X price starts at ₹ 11.83 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Scrambler 1200 X comes in 3 variants. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X's top variant is Ash Grey.

Sapphire Black
11.83 Lakhs*
1200 cc
90PS
Carnival Red
12.13 Lakhs*
1200 cc
90PS
Ash Grey
12.13 Lakhs*
1200 cc
90PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Luxury Bikes

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Bikes

