Triumph Speed Twin Specifications

Triumph Speed Twin starting price is Rs. 10,99,000 in India. Triumph Speed Twin is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
10.99 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Speed Twin Specs

Triumph Speed Twin comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Speed Twin starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Speed Twin sits in the

Triumph Speed Twin Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Speed Twin STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Tubular steel, with steel cradles
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Length
2099 mm
Wheelbase
1413 mm
Height
1097 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Saddle Height
809 mm
Width
778 mm
Top Speed
-
No. of Cylinders
2
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc
Compression Ratio
11.0:1
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Peak Power
100 PS @ 7250rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed
Bore
97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Front Suspension
Ø 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Charging Point
Yes
Gradeability
22.3°
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Traction Control
Yes
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Triumph Speed Twin News

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Carnival Red colour.
India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed Twin 900 has a retro design. It was earlier known as Street Twin.
Triumph launches Speed Twin 900 and Street Scrambler 900 in India
26 Jul 2022
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow
India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Speed Twin Variants & Price List

Triumph Speed Twin price starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Speed Twin comes in 1 variants. Triumph Speed Twin top variant price is ₹ 10.99 Lakhs.

Speed Twin STD
10.99 Lakhs*
1200 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

