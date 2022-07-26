Triumph launches Speed Twin 900 and Street Scrambler 900 in India

HT Auto
Triumph has renamed the Street Twin 900 and Scrambler 900. Both the motorcycles share the same underpinnings and are available in three colours.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2022, 21:01 PM
Triumph India has launched the Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 in the Indian market. They are the rebadged versions of the Street Twin and Street Scrambler. The prices of the motorcycles have been retained. So, the Speed Twin 900 starts at Rs. 8.35 lakhs and the Street Scrambler starts at Rs. 9.45 lakhs. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Speed Twin is offered in three colours. The Jet Black colour is priced at Rs. 9.45 lakhs, Matte Ironstone and Matte Silver are priced at Rs. 8.48 lakhs.

Then there is Scrambler 900. It is also available in three colours. The Jet Black costs Rs. 9.45 lakhs, the Matte Khaki is priced at Rs. 9.58 lakhs and the Carnival Red paint scheme is priced at Rs. 9.75 lakhs. It goes against Ducati Scrambler.

Both the motorcycles get a 900 cc, parallel-twin engine that is BS6 compliant gets liquid-cooling and gets a 270-degree firing order. It produces 64.1 bhp of max power and 80 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox which comes with a slip and assist clutch. While the engine and gearbox are the same on both motorcycles, the Scrambler gets its own state of tune to suit its off-road characteristics.

Braking duties are done by a 310 mm disc in the front and a 255 mm disc at the rear. There is an Anti-lock braking system on offer as well. The front calliper comes with four pistons whereas the rear calliper gets two pistons. Both the motorcycles have a fuel tank that measures 12 litres.

Triumph right now has 14 motorcycles in its line-up. The motorcycles are spread across its Adventure, Roadsters and Modern Classics. The Adventure consists of Sport 660, 850 Sport, Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200. The Roadsters consist of Trident 660 and Street Triple. Modern Classics range consists of the Bonneville range which has the T100, T120, Bobber and Speedmaster. Then there is the Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900 and Speed Twin 900. Finally, there is the Rocket 3.

 

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2022, 21:01 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Triumph Scrambler Triumph Street Twin
