Triumph Bonneville T120 comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bonneville T120 starts at Rs. 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Bonneville T120 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Triumph Bonneville T120 price starts at ₹ 9.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Bonneville T120 comes in 4 variants.
₹9.29 Lakhs*
1200 cc
80 PS @ 6550 rpm
₹9.98 Lakhs*
1200 cc
80 PS @ 6550 rpm
₹9.98 Lakhs*
1200 cc
80 PS @ 6550 rpm
₹10.65 Lakhs*
1200 cc
80 PS @ 6550 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
