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Bonneville T120PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Bonneville T120 Front Left View
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Front Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Left View
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Rear Left View
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Rear Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Right View
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Black

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
View all Bonneville T120 specs and features

Bonneville T120 Black

Bonneville T120 Black Prices

The Bonneville T120 Black, is listed at ₹13.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bonneville T120 Black Mileage

All variants of the Bonneville T120 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bonneville T120 Black Colours

The Bonneville T120 Black is available in 6 colour options: Cordovan Red And Silver Ice, Graphite Matt Graphite, Jet Black, Sapphire Black And Matte Sapphire Black, Sapphire Blue And Silver Blue, Jet Black And Fusion White.

Bonneville T120 Black Engine and Transmission

The Bonneville T120 Black is powered by a 1200 cc engine.

Bonneville T120 Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bonneville T120's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X priced between ₹12.64 Lakhs - 12.89 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Versys 1100 priced ₹13.89 Lakhs.

Bonneville T120 Black Specs & Features

The Bonneville T120 Black has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Price

Bonneville T120 Black

₹13.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,85,000
RTO
94,800
Insurance
36,435
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,16,235
EMI@28,291/mo
Add to Compare
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Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
304.5 km
Max Speed
190 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
97.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
41mm cartridge forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
LCD

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Bonneville T120 Black EMI
EMI25,462 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,84,611
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,84,611
Interest Amount
3,43,104
Payable Amount
15,27,715

Triumph Bonneville T120 other Variants

Bonneville T120 STD

₹13.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,85,000
RTO
94,800
Insurance
36,435
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,16,235
EMI@28,291/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bonneville T120 Icon Edition

₹14.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,65,000
RTO
1,01,200
Insurance
37,690
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,03,890
EMI@30,175/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triumph Bonneville T120 Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

12.64 - 12.89 Lakhs
Bonneville T120vsScrambler 1200 X
Kawasaki Versys 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1100

13.89 Lakhs
Bonneville T120vsVersys 1100
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.99 Lakhs
Bonneville T120vsZ900
Ducati Scrambler

Ducati Scrambler

9.97 - 12.6 Lakhs
+5
Bonneville T120vsScrambler
Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

9.69 - 10.29 Lakhs
Bonneville T120vsBonneville T100

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