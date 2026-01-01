|Engine
|1200 cc
The Bonneville T120 Black, is listed at ₹13.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bonneville T120 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bonneville T120 Black is available in 6 colour options: Cordovan Red And Silver Ice, Graphite Matt Graphite, Jet Black, Sapphire Black And Matte Sapphire Black, Sapphire Blue And Silver Blue, Jet Black And Fusion White.
The Bonneville T120 Black is powered by a 1200 cc engine.
In the Bonneville T120's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X priced between ₹12.64 Lakhs - 12.89 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Versys 1100 priced ₹13.89 Lakhs.
The Bonneville T120 Black has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.