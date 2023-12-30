Saved Articles

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black

6/25
11.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Bonneville T120 Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
View all Bonneville T120 specs and features

Bonneville T120 Black Latest Updates

Bonneville T120 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Bonneville T120 Black in Delhi is Rs. 11.89 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L
  • Max Power: 80 PS @ 6550 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
    ...Read More

    Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Price

    Black
    ₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1200 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,65,000
    RTO
    85,200
    Insurance
    30,419
    Accessories Charges
    7,987
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,88,606
    EMI@25,548/mo
    Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    2 L
    Fuel Capacity
    14.5 L
    Wheelbase
    1450 mm
    Dry Weight
    224 kg
    Height
    1100 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    255 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    80 PS @ 6550 rpm
    Stroke
    80 mm
    Max Torque
    105 Nm @ 3100 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0:1
    Displacement
    1200 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    97.6 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel cradle
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    KYB twin shocks with adjustable preload.
    Front Suspension
    KYB 41mm cartidge forks.
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Service Due Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Engine Immobilizer
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Triumph Bonneville T120 Black EMI
    EMI22,993 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    10,69,745
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    10,69,745
    Interest Amount
    3,09,835
    Payable Amount
    13,79,580

    Triumph Bonneville T120 other Variants

    2021
    ₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1200 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,29,000
    RTO
    74,320
    Insurance
    28,285
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,31,605
    EMI@22,173/mo
    Add to Compare
    STD
    ₹11.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1200 cc
    View breakup
    Black 2021
    ₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1200 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

