Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition at Rs. 11.39 lakhs

Triumph Bonneville T120 gets the same engine as the Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster but it is running a different state of tune.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2022, 16:16 PM
The T120 Bonneville gets a more powerful 1200 cc engine as compared to 900 cc unit that T100 Bonneville gets. (Triumph)
Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced the 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition in the Indian market at Rs. 11.39 lakhs (ex-showroom). The manufacturer has mainly introduced a new paint scheme called Matte Sapphire Black. There is still the Jet Black paint scheme which is priced at Rs. 11.09 lakhs (ex-showroom) and can be considered as a base model. The changes on the 2023 model is only cosmetic.

The design elements on the Bonneville T120 are still the same. So, it has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with a rubber pads and Triumph logo. Depending on the colour the customer opts for the fuel tank is finished in a single-tone paint or a dual-tone paint scheme. The exhausts on the both the paint schemes are blacked-out.

The Jet Black is more affordable than the Matte Black paint scheme. 
Despite looking retro, the motorcycle uses all LED elements for the lighting. All the lights on offer are circular in shape except for the tail lamp. There is a flat seat, fork gaiters, wire spoke wheels and peashooter exhausts. The instrument cluster consists of a speedometer and a tachometer with LCD multi-information display in the centre.

Triumph has not made any changes to the engine or the gearbox. So, the Bonneville T120 continues to come with a 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 80 PS of max power and 105 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit.

(Also read: Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T100 at Rs. 9.59 lakhs)

Suspension duties are being performed by 41 mm cartridge forks in the front and twin rear shock absorbers. Triumph uses a twin cradle frame and the seat height of the motorcycle is 780 mm. Braking duties are handled by twin 310 mm disc in the front and a single 255 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer.

The fuel tank measures 14.5 litres. The front rim is of 18-inches that uses a 100/90 section tyre whereas the rear rim measures 17-inches and uses 150/70 section tyre.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2022, 15:30 PM IST
Triumph India Triumph Triumph Bonneville Triumph Bonneville T120 Bonneville T120
