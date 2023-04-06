Saved Articles

Triumph Bonneville T120 On Road Price in Delhi

9.29 - 10.65 Lakhs*
Delhi
Bonneville T120 Price in Delhi

Triumph Bonneville T120 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 10.32 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Bonneville T120 top variant goes up to Rs. 11.89 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Bonneville T120 2021₹ 10.32 Lakhs
Triumph Bonneville T120 Black₹ 11.89 Lakhs
Triumph Bonneville T120 STD₹ 11.91 Lakhs
Triumph Bonneville T120 Black 2021₹ 11.89 Lakhs
Triumph Bonneville T120 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

2021
₹10.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
9,29,000
RTO
74,320
Insurance
28,285
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,31,605
EMI@22,173/mo
Black
₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
STD
₹11.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Black 2021
₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Triumph Bonneville T120 Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
UPCOMING
KTM 790 Adventure

KTM 790 Adventure

11.5 Lakhs Onwards
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
Ducati Scrambler 1100

Ducati Scrambler 1100

10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Bonneville T120 News

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR is limited to just 250 units worldwide
2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition unveiled globally
6 Apr 2023
The T120 Bonneville gets a more powerful 1200 cc engine as compared to 900 cc unit that T100 Bonneville gets.
Triumph launches 2023 Bonneville T120 Black Edition at Rs. 11.39 lakhs
5 Aug 2022
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
12 Dec 2023
Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year
India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased, deliveries in March next year
8 Dec 2023
Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
