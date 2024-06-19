Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition unveiled
- Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley pays homage to Elvis Presley. The manufacturer will only make 925 units of the special edition motorcycle.
2024 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard motorcycle.
Triumph has unveiled a new special edition of its Bonneville T120. It is called Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley. It is a new limited edition model that pays tribute to the American actor and singer, Elvis Presley. Triumph will only make 925 units of the special edition for the whole world. The motorcycle comes with several cosmetic changes over the standard model.
