HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition Unveiled, Is Limited To 925 Units

Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition unveiled

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley pays homage to Elvis Presley. The manufacturer will only make 925 units of the special edition motorcycle.
Triumph Bonneville T120
2024 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard motorcycle.
Triumph Bonneville T120
2024 Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley gets several cosmetic upgrades over the standard motorcycle.

Triumph has unveiled a new special edition of its Bonneville T120. It is called Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley. It is a new limited edition model that pays tribute to the American actor and singer, Elvis Presley. Triumph will only make 925 units of the special edition for the whole world. The motorcycle comes with several cosmetic changes over the standard model.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Bonneville

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.