Triumph Scrambler 1200 X on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 13.29 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Scrambler 1200 X top variant goes up to Rs. 13.59 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
The
The lowest price model is Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Sapphire Black and the most priced model is Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Ash Grey.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is mainly compared to Ducati Scrambler 1100 which starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs in Hyderabad, Triumph Speed Twin which starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Honda CB1000R starting at Rs. 14.46 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Sapphire Black ₹ 13.29 Lakhs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Carnival Red ₹ 13.59 Lakhs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Ash Grey ₹ 13.59 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
