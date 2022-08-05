In 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville T120 engine makes power and torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Bonneville T120 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville t120
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.0 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS
|90 PS PS