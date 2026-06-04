Triumph Tracker 400 Introduction

The Triumph Tracker 400 has been introduced in India as a new addition to the brand’s 400cc platform lineup, expanding the portfolio alongside the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Priced at 2.46 Lakhs, the motorcycle adopts a flat-track-inspired design philosophy, offering a distinct visual identity and riding character within the modern classic segment.

Triumph Tracker 400 Price

The Triumph Tracker 400 is priced at 2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), positioning it competitively within the entry-level premium motorcycle segment.

Triumph Tracker 400 Launch Date

The Triumph Tracker 400 has been officially launched in India, with deliveries expected to commence shortly across authorised Triumph dealerships.

Triumph Tracker 400 Variants & Colours

The Tracker 400 is offered in 1 variant and is available in three colour options, including Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver Gloss, each featuring flat-track-inspired graphics and detailing.

Triumph Tracker 400 Specs & Features

The Tracker 400 stands out with its flat-track-inspired styling, characterised by a boxy fuel tank, number board, seat cowl and a compact flyscreen. The upright and purposeful stance differentiates it from other motorcycles in the segment, giving it a unique road presence. The riding ergonomics are tailored for a more engaging experience, featuring a flat and wide handlebar along with repositioned footpegs that create a commanding riding posture.

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes equipped with a single-pod instrument cluster that integrates an analogue speedometer with a digital display, maintaining a balance between retro aesthetics and modern functionality. It also includes switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS and a torque-assist clutch, enhancing rider control and safety.

Under the skin, the Tracker 400 is powered by a 350 cc TR-series engine producing 40 PS at 8,750 rpm. The engine is tuned to deliver a more responsive and engaging performance, aligning with the motorcycle’s sporty character. The bike is built on a dedicated chassis and is equipped with premium suspension components, including 43 mm upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock, both offering 140 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by four-piston radial calipers, while the motorcycle rides on newly styled wheels fitted with MRF REVZ FD1 tyres.

Triumph Tracker 400 Offers & Deals

Details regarding introductory offers, financing schemes or service packages for the Triumph Tracker 400 have not been announced yet and are expected to be revealed closer to delivery timelines.

Triumph Tracker 400 Rivals

In the Indian market, the Triumph Tracker 400 is expected to compete with other retro and roadster-style motorcycles in the sub-500cc segment, including models such as Triumph Thruxton 400, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Continental GT 450, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Harley-Davidson X440 T, Jawa 42 FJ and Jawa Perak, depending on final positioning and buyer preferences.