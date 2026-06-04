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TRIUMPH Tracker 400

₹2.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹4993
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Triumph Tracker 400 Introduction

The Triumph Tracker 400 has been introduced in India as a new addition to the brand’s 400cc platform lineup, expanding the portfolio alongside the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Priced at 2.46 Lakhs, the motorcycle adopts a flat-track-inspired design philosophy, offering a distinct visual identity and riding character within the modern classic segment.

Triumph Tracker 400 Price

The Triumph Tracker 400 is priced at 2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), positioning it competitively within the entry-level premium motorcycle segment.

Triumph Tracker 400 Launch Date

The Triumph Tracker 400 has been officially launched in India, with deliveries expected to commence shortly across authorised Triumph dealerships.

Triumph Tracker 400 Variants & Colours

The Tracker 400 is offered in 1 variant and is available in three colour options, including Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver Gloss, each featuring flat-track-inspired graphics and detailing.

Triumph Tracker 400 Specs & Features

The Tracker 400 stands out with its flat-track-inspired styling, characterised by a boxy fuel tank, number board, seat cowl and a compact flyscreen. The upright and purposeful stance differentiates it from other motorcycles in the segment, giving it a unique road presence. The riding ergonomics are tailored for a more engaging experience, featuring a flat and wide handlebar along with repositioned footpegs that create a commanding riding posture.

In terms of features, the motorcycle comes equipped with a single-pod instrument cluster that integrates an analogue speedometer with a digital display, maintaining a balance between retro aesthetics and modern functionality. It also includes switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS and a torque-assist clutch, enhancing rider control and safety.

Under the skin, the Tracker 400 is powered by a 350 cc TR-series engine producing 40 PS at 8,750 rpm. The engine is tuned to deliver a more responsive and engaging performance, aligning with the motorcycle’s sporty character. The bike is built on a dedicated chassis and is equipped with premium suspension components, including 43 mm upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock, both offering 140 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by four-piston radial calipers, while the motorcycle rides on newly styled wheels fitted with MRF REVZ FD1 tyres.

Triumph Tracker 400 Offers & Deals

Details regarding introductory offers, financing schemes or service packages for the Triumph Tracker 400 have not been announced yet and are expected to be revealed closer to delivery timelines.

Triumph Tracker 400 Rivals

In the Indian market, the Triumph Tracker 400 is expected to compete with other retro and roadster-style motorcycles in the sub-500cc segment, including models such as Triumph Thruxton 400, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Continental GT 450, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Harley-Davidson X440 T, Jawa 42 FJ and Jawa Perak, depending on final positioning and buyer preferences.

Triumph Tracker 400 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22.77 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    40 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    154 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    181 kg
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Triumph Tracker 400 Videos

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Triumph Tracker 400: Exhaust Note
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Triumph Tracker 400: Exhaust Note

What makes the Triumph Tracker 400 a flat tracker?
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What makes the Triumph Tracker 400 a flat tracker?

Triumph Tracker 400 launched in India
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Triumph Tracker 400 launched in India

Triumph Tracker 400 Variants

Triumph Tracker 400 price starts at ₹ 2.46 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Tracker 400 STD
₹2.46 Lakhs*
349 cc
154 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Tracker 400 Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Automakers are enhancing in-house retail lending to boost revenue and improve customer sales through integrated financing solutions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
The Triumph Tracker 400 offers customization options and genuine accessories to enhance performance and aesthetics for riders.Read Full Story

Triumph Tracker 400 Visual Comparison

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Triumph Tracker 400 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Tracker 400
Triumph Tracker 400 image
Rs. 2.46 LakhsOnwards-349 cc40 PS32 NmCafe Racer Bikes181 kg-DiscDiscAlloy
Triumph Thruxton 400Triumph Thruxton 400 imageRs. 2.66 LakhsOnwards
4.014
349 cc40 PS32 NmCafe Racer Bikes183 kg-DiscDiscAlloyTracker 400VSThruxton 400
Honda CB350Honda CB350 imageRs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.4402
348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloyTracker 400VSCB350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.92
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpokeTracker 400VSGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350Royal Enfield Meteor 350 imageRs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
4.520
349.34 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes191 kg2140 mmDiscDiscAlloyTracker 400VSMeteor 350
Hero Mavrick 440Hero Mavrick 440 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
4.98
440 cc27.36 PS36 NmCruiser Bikes191 kg2100 mmDiscDiscSpokeTracker 400VSMavrick 440

Triumph Tracker 400 Images

Triumph Tracker 400 Image 1
Triumph Tracker 400 Image 2
Triumph Tracker 400 Image 3
Triumph Tracker 400 Image 4

Triumph Tracker 400 Colours

Triumph Tracker 400 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Yellow
Yellow

Triumph Tracker 400 Alternatives

Triumph Thruxton 400

Triumph Thruxton 400

2.66 Lakhs
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Tracker 400vsThruxton 400
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tracker 400vsCB350
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450

Royal Enfield Continental GT 450

2.7 - 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
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Tracker 400vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tracker 400vsMeteor 350
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tracker 400vsMavrick 440

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 Triumph Tracker 400 Related News

Triumph Tracker 400 Specifications and Features

Max Power40 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque32 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage22.77 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine349 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed154 kmph
View all Tracker 400 specs and features

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