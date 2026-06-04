Triumph Tracker 400 Key Specs
- Engine349 cc
- Mileage22.77 kmpl
- Power40 ps
- Speed154 kmph
- Max Torque32 Nm
- Kerb Weight181 kg
The Triumph Tracker 400 has been introduced in India as a new addition to the brand’s 400cc platform lineup, expanding the portfolio alongside the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Priced at 2.46 Lakhs, the motorcycle adopts a flat-track-inspired design philosophy, offering a distinct visual identity and riding character within the modern classic segment.
The Triumph Tracker 400 is priced at 2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), positioning it competitively within the entry-level premium motorcycle segment.
The Triumph Tracker 400 has been officially launched in India, with deliveries expected to commence shortly across authorised Triumph dealerships.
The Tracker 400 is offered in 1 variant and is available in three colour options, including Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver Gloss, each featuring flat-track-inspired graphics and detailing.
The Tracker 400 stands out with its flat-track-inspired styling, characterised by a boxy fuel tank, number board, seat cowl and a compact flyscreen. The upright and purposeful stance differentiates it from other motorcycles in the segment, giving it a unique road presence. The riding ergonomics are tailored for a more engaging experience, featuring a flat and wide handlebar along with repositioned footpegs that create a commanding riding posture.
In terms of features, the motorcycle comes equipped with a single-pod instrument cluster that integrates an analogue speedometer with a digital display, maintaining a balance between retro aesthetics and modern functionality. It also includes switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS and a torque-assist clutch, enhancing rider control and safety.
Under the skin, the Tracker 400 is powered by a 350 cc TR-series engine producing 40 PS at 8,750 rpm. The engine is tuned to deliver a more responsive and engaging performance, aligning with the motorcycle’s sporty character. The bike is built on a dedicated chassis and is equipped with premium suspension components, including 43 mm upside-down front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock, both offering 140 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by four-piston radial calipers, while the motorcycle rides on newly styled wheels fitted with MRF REVZ FD1 tyres.
Details regarding introductory offers, financing schemes or service packages for the Triumph Tracker 400 have not been announced yet and are expected to be revealed closer to delivery timelines.
In the Indian market, the Triumph Tracker 400 is expected to compete with other retro and roadster-style motorcycles in the sub-500cc segment, including models such as Triumph Thruxton 400, Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Continental GT 450, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Harley-Davidson X440 T, Jawa 42 FJ and Jawa Perak, depending on final positioning and buyer preferences.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Tracker 400
|Rs. 2.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|349 cc
|40 PS
|32 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|181 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Triumph Thruxton 400
|Rs. 2.66 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|40 PS
|32 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|183 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Tracker 400VSThruxton 400
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Tracker 400VSCB350
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tracker 400VSGoan Classic 350
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|Rs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
|349.34 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|191 kg
|2140 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Tracker 400VSMeteor 350
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Rs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.36 PS
|36 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|191 kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tracker 400VSMavrick 440
Triumph Tracker 400 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|40 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|32 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|22.77 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|154 kmph
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