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Tracker 400PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Tracker 400 Front Right View
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Triumph Tracker 400 Front Right View
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Triumph Tracker 400 Rear Right View
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Triumph Tracker 400 Right View
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Triumph Tracker 400 Rear Right View
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Triumph Tracker 400 STD

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2.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Tracker 400 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all Tracker 400 specs and features

Tracker 400 STD

Tracker 400 STD Prices

The Tracker 400 STD, is listed at ₹2.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tracker 400 STD Mileage

All variants of the Tracker 400 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tracker 400 STD Colours

The Tracker 400 STD is available in 1 colour option: Yellow.

Tracker 400 STD Engine and Transmission

The Tracker 400 STD is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Tracker 400 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tracker 400's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Thruxton 400 priced ₹2.66 Lakhs or the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs.

Tracker 400 STD Specs & Features

The Tracker 400 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Triumph Tracker 400 STD Price

Tracker 400 STD

₹2.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,46,225
RTO
19,698
Insurance
7,017
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,72,940
EMI@5,867/mo
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Triumph Tracker 400 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1367 mm
Height
1048 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
857 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
154 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
56.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4 valve, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate, Assist & Slip clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. Wheel Travel 130 mm
Front Suspension
43mm Upside down Big Piston forks. Wheel Travel 140 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Triumph Tracker 400 STD EMI
EMI5,280 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,45,646
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,45,646
Interest Amount
71,147
Payable Amount
3,16,793

Triumph Tracker 400 Alternatives

Triumph Thruxton 400

Triumph Thruxton 400

2.66 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tracker 400vsThruxton 400
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tracker 400vsCB350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
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Tracker 400vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tracker 400vsMeteor 350
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tracker 400vsMavrick 440

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