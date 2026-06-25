Triumph Tracker 400 Review: Style over substance?

The Triumph 400 platform has already given us the Speed 400 , Scrambler 400X and most recently the Thruxton 400 . Now, Triumph has gone in a completely different direction with the Tracker 400 .

Inspired by American flat-track racing, one of the oldest forms of motorcycle racing in the world, the Tracker 400 takes the familiar 349 cc platform and wraps it in a purpose-built design. Flat-track motorcycles were traditionally stripped down to keep weight low, featured wide handlebars and race number boards for identification during races. The Tracker 400 borrows heavily from that philosophy, but unlike those dirt racers, this motorcycle is designed exclusively for the road.

The question is, does the Tracker 400 offer something genuinely different or is it simply a styling exercise? I spent some time riding it to find out.

Design: Triumph's most distinctive 400 yet

There's no denying that the Tracker 400 is a head-turner. The race-inspired number boards on the side panels immediately stand out and help give the motorcycle a unique identity. The new flyscreen, sculpted fuel tank and minimalist tail section work together to create a motorcycle that looks unlike anything else in Triumph's 400 range.

The Tracker 400 is offered in three colours.

The exhaust is borrowed from the Scrambler but gets a different heat shield, while the overall silhouette stays true to classic flat-track racers.

It looks lean, purposeful and sporty. In fact, this is probably the most visually distinctive motorcycle Triumph has built on its 400 platform so far.

Ergonomics: A bit too aggressive

While the design works brilliantly, the ergonomics are where opinions may differ.

Triumph has widened the aluminium hydroformed handlebar by 23 mm compared to the Speed 400 and lowered it by 134 mm. The footpegs have also been moved 86 mm rearward and 27 mm higher.

The result is a riding position that feels very sporty. You sit with your chest pushed forward, your elbows out and your body leaning slightly towards the front wheel.

The exhaust unit on the Tracker 400 is borrowed from the Scrambler 400.

Initially, it feels exciting because it genuinely delivers the flat-track vibe Triumph was aiming for. However, after spending more time on the motorcycle, the riding triangle starts feeling a little too aggressive.

For city rides and short bursts of enthusiastic riding, it works well. But on highways, where you're spending long hours in the saddle, the riding position becomes tiring. There is constant pressure on your wrists and shoulders, making it less comfortable than the Speed 400.

If your riding primarily involves urban commutes and weekend coffee runs, you'll be fine. Long-distance tourers or cumbersome traffic, however, may want to look elsewhere.

Handling and ride quality

The sculpted fuel tank and the new side panel is not shared with any other motorcycle that the Triumph sells.

The Tracker shares several chassis components with the Thruxton, including its rake angle and overall sporty setup. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and gets a bolt-on rear subframe.

On the move, the motorcycle feels agile and eager to change direction. The wide handlebar gives you excellent leverage and the shorter wheelbase helps the bike feel responsive in corners.

Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm upside-down forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. While the setup offers good body control, it is definitely on the firmer side.

Sharp bumps and rough patches are transmitted to the rider more than expected, especially at lower speeds. The upside is that the motorcycle feels planted and composed when ridden aggressively through corners.

Engine

The new 349 cc liquid-cooled engine is very torquey and pulls cleanly. However, as the revs climb, the vibrations also start to increase.

Powering the Tracker 400 is Triumph's liquid-cooled 349 cc single-cylinder engine producing 40 PS and 32 Nm, exactly the same state of tune as the Thruxton 400. This remains one of the highlights of the motorcycle.

The engine feels smooth, tractable and extremely easy to ride. It pulls cleanly from lower revs and builds speed in a very linear manner. There are no sudden spikes in performance, just a strong and predictable surge of power all the way towards the redline. Speaking of redline, that tachometer shows 12,000, but the engine itself revs only around 10,000 rpm. The tachometer is so small that you can't really make out the revs properly.

The throttle calibration deserves special praise as well. On-off throttle transitions are exceptionally smooth, making city riding effortless.

However, the engine is not entirely vibration-free.

As revs rise, vibrations start making their presence felt through the motorcycle. Push harder and they become increasingly noticeable. At higher engine speeds, the rear-view mirrors vibrate so much that they become almost useless, making it difficult to see what's happening behind you.

It doesn't ruin the experience, but it is something that riders will notice during highway runs.

The side panel and the seat cowl does make the Tracker 400 look distinctive.

Braking performance

The Tracker 400 gets a 300 mm front disc with a four-piston radial caliper and a 230 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. Dual-channel ABS comes as standard. Performance is impressive.

The front brake offers strong bite and plenty of stopping power, while the rear brake complements it well. There is good progression at the lever and the setup inspires confidence when riding quickly.

The only thing missing here is adjustable brake and clutch levers, which would have added a touch more premium appeal.

Features and instrument cluster

Feature levels are respectable. You get LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, dual-channel ABS, USB charging and a semi-digital instrument console.

The switchgear on duty does feel quite premium.

Unfortunately, the instrument cluster remains one of my biggest complaints. Triumph continues with its unusual layout where the speedometer is displayed in analogue form while the tachometer is shown digitally. It feels backwards.

A digital speed readout is quicker and easier to read while riding, whereas an analogue tachometer would have suited the motorcycle's retro-inspired character much better.

It's not a deal-breaker, but it remains a frustrating design decision, atleast for me. I like to see that needle climb up the tachometer.

Verdict

The Triumph Tracker 400 isn't trying to be another Speed 400 or Scrambler 400X. Instead, it carves out its own identity by taking inspiration from American flat-track motorcycles and translating that formula for the street.

And in many ways, Triumph has succeeded. The Tracker 400 looks unlike anything else in the segment, handles sharply, gets strong brakes and is powered by an engine that feels smooth, tractable and eager throughout most of the rev range.

However, it isn't without compromises. The aggressive riding triangle makes it better suited to short city rides than long highway journeys. The suspension setup is firm, vibrations become noticeable as the revs climb and the instrument cluster continues to be one of the motorcycle's weakest points.

For riders looking for something that stands out from the crowd while still delivering the refined character expected from Triumph's 400 platform, the Tracker 400 could be a very interesting proposition. It has character, it has presence and it certainly feels special every time you swing a leg over it.

But if your riding regularly involves long highway stints or touring duties, the Speed 400 remains the more sensible and better-rounded motorcycle. The Tracker 400 is a niche machine, and that's exactly what makes it appealing.

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