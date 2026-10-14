Tesla Model Y L review: When less is more, until it isn't

The Tesla Model Y L is a rather unique offering in the Indian automotive space. It is an electric six-seater in the premium coupe-style SUV category, at a price where most alternatives offer only five seats. Some of them also fall short on performance and claimed range. At ₹61.99 lakh, the Model Y L is difficult to ignore if you are looking for a premium SUV with more than five seats.

Tesla has also improved its 0-100 km/h acceleration time to 4.5 seconds for vehicles being delivered after October 1. With its dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, the Model Y L is properly quick. But there is more to this SUV than the performance numbers, and not everything about it works as well as it should.

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Minimalism, but at what cost?

I want to get one thing out of the way first. I am not a fan of cars that put almost every function behind one big touchscreen, and the Model Y L is another example. Even something as basic as adjusting the climate control or the airflow vent requires you to look at the screen. Physical controls would have let you do this without taking your eyes off the road. Minimalism is good, but not when it starts getting in the way of usability.

The exterior is similar, but it makes a much better case for keeping things simple by adding a quirk. The minimal design has smooth curves, slim headlamps and an LED light bar that give it an almost cyberpunk appearance. Until you see the taillights. They are easily the quirkiest part of the design, and I like how they break the monotony of the otherwise very smooth design. They stand out and look beautiful amid all of the very sleek and smooth elements.

The taillights add beauty and quirkiness to the otherwise monotonous design.

I just wish Tesla had done something similar with the cabin. The interior looks clean, but it can also feel a bit boring. But to be fair, the quality of the materials, finished metal surfaces and tactile switches for the windows and door releases give it a premium feel.

A cabin you would enjoy

One thing I really liked was how airy the cabin feels. Even the third row does not feel as cramped as I expected, thanks in part to the large quarter windows and the rear glass that extends forward. The second-row captain seats felt more comfortable than the front ones, which was a pleasant surprise. At the rear you also get an 8-inch entertainment screen, which is a good size, easy to read and lets passengers control their own space.

The second-row seat is the most comfortable place to be.

The panoramic glass roof adds to the sense of space, but I am not entirely convinced it will be a good thing in Indian summers. That is something I would like to experience in harsher weather before passing a final judgement.

The acoustic glass windows are another highlight. It does a great job of keeping outside noise away, and the cabin feels calm even when you are cruising on the highway. The flip side is that you don't quite feel how fast you are going. That can be a good thing, but it also means you need to keep an eye on the speedometer.

The sound system deserves a mention, too. The 18+1 speaker setup delivers good separation, and the bass is deep enough to keep even those who like their music loud happy. There is plenty of technology to explore, from cruise control and lane centring to the light show. I did not get enough time to try everything properly, but there is certainly a lot to take in on a first drive.

There is ambient lighting inside, elevating your cabin experience further.

Biohazard Defence Mode is another interesting feature. It filters the air inside the cabin, adding to that feeling of being cut off from the outside world.

Not everything is as well thought out, though. The glovebox can be opened through a voice command or from the screen in front of you, and I would much rather have a physical button or a simpler way to access it. There is no reason to make something this basic more complicated than it needs to be.

The main control centre of the vehicle gets good feed quality for the side cameras, whereas the rear could use a quality upgrade.

Performance

Performance is where the Model Y L makes an immediate impression. Stamp on the accelerator and it pins your head back into the seat. The response is instant, as you would expect from a dual-motor electric SUV, and it feels properly planted when cruising at triple-digit speeds on the highway. While the EV maker does not explicitly state official performance numbers, the figures floating online globally suggest that the SUV makes close to 500 bhp and 590 Nm of torque. And reading those numbers brings much more perspective to the experience I'm trying to convey here.

The suspension is surprisingly good at dealing with potholes and broken patches on the highway. It eats them up with ease, although the ride at city speeds is on the slightly stiffer side. The new adaptive damping helps here, and you can adjust it through the central touchscreen. It does make a difference, but the Model Y L still keeps a firm edge to its ride.

The Tesla Model Y L is a niche in India's premium EV market.

The handling is well sorted, too. You can flick the steering, and those 19-inch wheels change lanes on the highway and take corners with ease. It contains body roll very well, but the steering weight changes with various speeds and the setting you choose. All in all, the car feels reassuring when you push on.

The issue begins when you want to slow down quickly. The brakes bite well, but the brake pedal is stiff. I did notice a tiny delay when braking hard, as regenerative braking gives way to the conventional disc brakes. It is something you can feel during an emergency stop, but it did not bother me in regular driving.

Charging and range

Now this is the good bit about the Model Y L. It offers a claimed range of 681 km on a full charge. In our test, we covered about 100 km using up about 35 per cent of the charge. And that is a number where we were also pushing the car a lot for our shoot.

At a Tesla Supercharger, rated at 250 kW, you can top up with about 288 kms of range in a matter of 15 minutes. Tesla again doesn't say how much battery size the car gets on its official website, but a simple search on the internet suggests it's approximately 85 to 88 kWh.

Should I go for the Model Y or the Model Y L?

With all these numbers in mind, if you're confused about choosing between a Model Y or a Model Y L, the latter is the only sane choice. Unless, of course, you prefer smaller dimensions, which would then further open up a separate debate about exploring rivals. The Model Y L has a ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom) higher price tag than the Model Y, but it gives you a lot more car for the price difference. It is significantly quicker and more mature to drive while also offering more range, comfort, space and technology.

Good, but not without its quirks

The Model Y L has plenty going for it. It is quick, feels planted on the highway, has a genuinely premium cabin and offers good comfort in the rear. The sound system and cabin insulation are also things I appreciated during the drive.

But I still have a problem with the way Tesla has approached minimalism. The cabin could use a little more character, and some physical controls would make everyday functions easier to use. The voice-command-operated glovebox is a small example of a larger issue: not every function needs to be reinvented.

At ₹61.99 lakh, the Model Y L makes a strong value-for-money case for itself but only if you need six seats alongside the performance and range of a premium electric SUV. However, for someone who does not care much about an extra seat, it does not look like something that would make much sense. Rivals in the space have come a long way and are now offering luxury at a much lower price point. If you do decide to buy this Tesla, you would turn heads, which the affordable counterparts can hardly guarantee.

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