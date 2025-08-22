Hero Glamour X 125 first ride review: Setting new benchark in the segment

The commuter segment in the motorcycle is one of the most important segment in India. However, recently, the preference of consumers is changing; they don't just want a commuter motorcycle. They want something that is a bit more peppy, alive, and that is a bit stylish. In the past five fiscal years, it has grown to 19 per cent with sales figures standing close to 3.6 lakh units.

Hero MotoCorp is already selling the three 125 cc motorcycles in India. There is the Glamour, Xtreme 125R, and Super Splendor, but the brand says all these motorcycles cater to different types of riders. Now, the fourth motorcycle has been added to the lineup. It is the Glamour X, and it is supposed to be the most futuristic 125 cc motorcycle in the segment. We got to test Hero’s claim in Jaipur, and here is what we think about the new Glamour X 125.

2025 Hero Glamour X 125: How’s the design?

The Glamour X looks aggressive because of its muscular fuel tank, chunky grab tail and tank shrouds.

Hero has revamped the design quotient for the Glamour X 125 significantly. At first glance, it won’t look like your typical commuter. It gets large tank shrouds with a muscular fuel tank along with an aggressive LED headlamp with an H-shaped element along with a sizeable fly screen. The seat is quite long and there is quite a chunky grab rail for the passanger. At the rear, there is an LED tail lamp, which again gets an H-shaped element inside it. Few people might notice that the tail lamp is borrowed from the Xtreme 250R. There are also LED turn indicators on offer on the top-end variant.

2025 Hero Glamour X 125: What are the features on offer?

The digital instrument cluster is plenty bright and comes with an ambient sensor that adjusts the brightness automatically.

Glamour X 125 comes decently equipped in terms of features. It comes with three riding modes - Eco, Power, and Road. These are linked to the ride-by-wire throttle that changes the engine map depending on which riding mode the rider is in. There is a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and it also has an ambient light sensor so it can adjust the brightness automatically. The motorcycle also comes with all LED lighting. There is also a small underseat storage that comes in handy to store small items or a toolbox. However, fixing the seat back was quite an exercise, to the extent that most people were not able to fix the seat back at all. The motorcycle also comes with a panic brake alert and a USB Type C port to charge mobile devices.

2025 Hero Glamour X 125: Cruise control

Cruise control button is placed on the right switch gear and it is fairly easy to use.

The cruise control is the biggest feature that riders would be able to experience. There are two criteria that the rider needs to meet to engage cruise control. The bike should be in third gear and the speed should be above 35 kmph. Once you meet the criteria, the rider just needs to click on the button on the ride switch gear, after which will there will be a cruise control icon on the instrument cluster that will be blinking. Now, just toggle the switch and the cruise control will be engaged. The rider can also increase or decrease speed. To disengage the cruise control, the rider can tap the brakes, throttle, pull the clutch or just use the cruise control button. Honestly, I still don't really know the usage of cruise control in a motorcycle that will be used mostly in the city, but the feature has been integrated well, and it works quite well too.

2025 Hero Glamour X 125: How is the ride and handling?

Considering that it is a commuter, the Glamour X’s suspension setup is on the softer side. It absorbs most of the potholes and ensures that the ride stays comfortable. However, the sharp bumps still filter out, especially if you are riding at high speeds. And the fly screen does move a bit too much whenever there is any bump. Apart from this, in terms of handling is quite neutral and it follows the rider’s inputs. In terms of the riding triangle, it is quite comfortable with the handlebar well within the reach of the rider, slightly forward-set footpegs, and a comfortable seat.

2025 Hero Glamour X 125: How are the brakes?

The rear tail lamp is borrowed from the Xtreme 250R. There are also LED turn indicators on the Disc variant.

Hero is selling the Glamour X 125 in two variants - Drum and Disc. We only rode the Disc variant, and weirdly, the front brake felt like a drum brake. It didn’t have any bite, because of which I was only relying on the rear brake, which was still pretty decent, but it would lock up when pressed hard. This sort of quality issues is a bit of shame considering that we faced a similar issue when we rode the Xtreme 250R, which was also fishtailing whenever the brakes were applied.

2025 Hero Glamour X 125: How is the performance?

The engine is shared with the Xtreme 125R and it is a smooth unit that comes with three riding modes.

The new Glamour X shares its engine with the Xtreme 125R. It is a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 11.39 bhp of max power at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is smooth throughout its rev range with a buzz that starts building and then transforms into a vibration but that is only at the top-end. The throttle is a bit too sensitive because there is no ‘give’ or play in it. So, as soon as you touch the throttle, the revs climb. This can be mellowed down a bit. There are three riding modes that change the behaviour of the engine in terms of how eager the engine feels. The 5-speed gearbox is smooth and the clutch action is also light.

2025 Hero Glamour X 125: Verdict

Overall, the Glamour X 125 seems like a good package. It will attract customers who are looking for a motorcycle that does not look like your typical plain jane commuter, but it is also not as aggressive as the sporty commuters that we are now seeing in the market. The Glamour X 125 sits right in between these two types of motorcycles. Having said that, Hero MotoCorp must look at the quality issues that are there.

