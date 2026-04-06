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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Tracker 400 Launched In India At 2.46 Lakh, Is Powered By New 350 Cc Engine

Triumph Tracker 400 launched at 2.46 lakh, is powered by new 350 cc engine

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2026, 11:16 am
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  • Triumph Motorcycles launches the Tracker 400 in India at 2,46,225. Inspired by flat track racing, it features a boxy design, a 350 cc engine producing 40 PS, and offers enhanced riding dynamics.

Triumph Tracker 400 uses the same exhaust as the Scrambler 400.
Triumph Tracker 400 uses the same exhaust as the Scrambler 400.
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Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the Tracker 400 in India, priced at 2,46,225 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new motorcycle expands the brand’s portfolio, sitting alongside the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, while offering a more distinctive, flat-track-inspired approach to styling and riding dynamics.

The Tracker 400 takes clear inspiration from flat track racing, a discipline known for its raw and minimalistic motorcycles. This influence is visible in its overall design, which features a boxy fuel tank, number board, seat cowl and a small flyscreen. The stance is upright and purposeful, giving it a noticeably different road presence compared to other modern classics in the segment.

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Powering the motorcycle is a 350 cc TR-series engine that produces 40 PS at 8,750rpm. While the output figure remains familiar, the Tracker’s character is aimed at offering a slightly more engaging and responsive ride, in line with its sporty positioning.

Ergonomically, the Tracker 400 gets a flat and wide handlebar along with repositioned footpegs, resulting in a more commanding riding posture. It is built around a dedicated chassis, paired with a premium suspension setup that includes 43 mm upside-down forks at the front and a gas-charged rear monoshock. Both ends offer 140 mm of travel.

In terms of equipment, the bike comes with switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS and a torque-assist clutch. It uses a single-pod instrument cluster that combines an analogue speedometer with a digital display, keeping the layout simple and in line with its retro theme.

The Tracker 400 rides on newly styled wheels fitted with MRF REVZ FD1 tyres, while braking duties are handled by four-piston radial calipers. With a seat height of 805 mm, it is likely to remain accessible to a wide range of riders.

It is available in three colour options: Racing Yellow, Phantom Black and Aluminium Silver Gloss, each featuring flat-track-inspired graphics and detailing.

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First Published Date: 06 Apr 2026, 11:16 am IST
TAGS: Triumph Tracker 400

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