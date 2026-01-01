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Interceptor 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Left View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Mark 2

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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61 Offers Available
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Key Specs
Engine647.95 cc
View all Interceptor 650 specs and features

Interceptor 650 Mark 2

Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Prices

The Interceptor 650 Mark 2, is listed at ₹4.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Mileage

All variants of the Interceptor 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Colours

The Interceptor 650 Mark 2 is available in 7 colour options: Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl, Black Ray, Cali Green, Canyon Red, Mark Two, Sunset Strip.

Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Engine and Transmission

The Interceptor 650 Mark 2 is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.

Interceptor 650 Mark 2 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Interceptor 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 650 priced between ₹3.61 Lakhs - 3.75 Lakhs.

Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Specs & Features

The Interceptor 650 Mark 2 has Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Price

Interceptor 650 Mark 2

₹4.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,62,762
RTO
29,551
Insurance
21,719
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,14,032
EMI@8,899/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Length
2119 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Height
1067 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
835 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
212 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Split
Gradeability
24 degrees
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Mark 2 EMI
EMI8,009 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,72,628
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,72,628
Interest Amount
1,07,926
Payable Amount
4,80,554

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 other Variants

Interceptor 650 Canyon Red

₹3.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,32,073
RTO
27,096
Insurance
21,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,80,598
EMI@8,181/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Interceptor 650 Cali Green

₹3.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,32,073
RTO
27,096
Insurance
21,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,80,598
EMI@8,181/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Interceptor 650 Sunset Strip

₹3.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,40,845
RTO
27,798
Insurance
21,511
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,90,154
EMI@8,386/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Interceptor 650 Black Ray

₹4.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,51,804
RTO
28,674
Insurance
21,615
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,02,093
EMI@8,643/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Interceptor 650 Barcelona Blue

₹4.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,51,804
RTO
28,674
Insurance
21,615
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,02,093
EMI@8,643/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsClassic 650
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
+1
Interceptor 650vsGold Star 650
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.84 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsX440 T
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Interceptor 650vsSRV 300

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