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Scrambler 400 XPriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Front Right View
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Left View
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Right View
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Rear Right View
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Front View
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Rear View
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X STD

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all Scrambler 400 X specs and features

Scrambler 400 X STD

Scrambler 400 X STD Prices

The Scrambler 400 X STD, is listed at ₹2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler 400 X STD Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler 400 X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler 400 X STD Colours

The Scrambler 400 X STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.

Scrambler 400 X STD Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler 400 X STD is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Scrambler 400 X STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler 400 X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.

Scrambler 400 X STD Specs & Features

The Scrambler 400 X STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X STD Price

Scrambler 400 X STD

₹2.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,64,978
RTO
21,198
Insurance
13,146
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,99,322
EMI@6,434/mo
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Triumph Scrambler 400 X STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
195 mm
Wheelbase
1417 mm
Height
1169 mm
Kerb Weight
185 Kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
901 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :- 140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
144 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
37 PS @ 8500 RPM
Stroke
56.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7000 RPM
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 150 mm
Rear Suspension
Gas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 150 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Triumph Scrambler 400 X STD EMI
EMI5,790 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,69,389
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,69,389
Interest Amount
78,024
Payable Amount
3,47,413

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Alternatives

Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
Scrambler 400 XvsScram 440

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