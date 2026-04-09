|Engine
|349 cc
The Scrambler 400 X STD, is listed at ₹2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scrambler 400 X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scrambler 400 X STD is available in 1 colour option: Black.
The Scrambler 400 X STD is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the Scrambler 400 X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.
The Scrambler 400 X STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Display.