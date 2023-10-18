Saved Articles

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications

Triumph Scrambler 400 X starting price is Rs. 2,62,996 in India. Triumph Scrambler 400 X is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 398.15 cc engine. Triumph Scrambler 400 X mileage is 34 kmpl.
2.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specs

Triumph Scrambler 400 X comes with 398.15 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler 400 X starts at Rs. 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Scrambler 400 X ...Read More

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Wheelbase
1418 mm
Height
1169 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Saddle Height
841 mm
Width
901 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 R19, Rear :-140/80 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
64.0 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
398.15 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
Clutch
Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Electric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89.0 mm
Chassis
Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, bolt-on rear subframe
Front Suspension
43mm upside down Big Piston forks. 150mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 150mm wheel travel
Tachometer
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Traction Control
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Underseat storage
No
Passenger Footrest
No
Display
LED
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Check 450 ADV details
Check Rebel 500 details
Triumph Scrambler 400 X News

Triumph Scrambler 400 X does have more road presence than the Speed 400. This is mostly because of the exhaust, accessories and height.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?
18 Oct 2023
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X launched at 2.63 lakh. Check it out
10 Oct 2023
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X to launch in mid-October. What to expect?
6 Oct 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be the most affordable motorcycles from the manufacturer.
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch today: What should you know?
4 Jul 2023
 Triumph Scrambler 400 X News

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Variants & Price List

Triumph Scrambler 400 X price starts at ₹ 2.63 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Triumph Scrambler 400 X comes in 1 variants. Triumph Scrambler 400 X top variant price is ₹ 2.63 Lakhs.

STD
2.63 Lakhs*
398.15 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details