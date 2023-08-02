HT Auto
Honda Hness CB350 Specifications

Honda Hness CB350 starting price is Rs. 1,86,500 in India. Honda Hness CB350 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda Hness CB350 Specs

Honda Hness CB350 comes with 348.36 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Hness CB350 starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Hness CB350 sits in the

Honda Hness CB350 Specifications and Features

DLX Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm
Length
2163 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Height
1107 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
348.36 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
70 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage
Traction Control
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah
Headlight
LED

Honda News

The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
Honda Elevate first-drive review: Late to the fight but worth the wait?
2 Aug 2023
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
1 Aug 2023
The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company.
Honda to introduce a new motorcycle on August 2, could be a Bajaj Pulsar rival. Know more
31 Jul 2023
31 Jul 2023
The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company
Honda 2Wheelers India to launch mystery motorcycle in August. What to expect
28 Jul 2023
28 Jul 2023
Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
13 Jul 2023
13 Jul 2023
Honda Hness CB350 Variants & Price List

Honda Hness CB350 price starts at ₹ 1.86 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Hness CB350 comes in 2 variants. Honda Hness CB350 top variant price is ₹ 1.93 Lakhs.

DLX
1.86 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
42.17 kmpl
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
DLX Pro
1.93 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

