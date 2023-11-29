Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.13 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Triumph Scrambler 400 X dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Kolkata, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs in Kolkata and Harley-Davidson X440 starting at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Scrambler 400 X STD ₹ 3.13 Lakhs
