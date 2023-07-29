Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Harley-Davidson X440 comes with 440 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of X440 starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson X440 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Harley-Davidson X440 price starts at ₹ 2.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson X440 comes in 3 variants. Harley-Davidson X440 top variant price is ₹ 2.69 Lakhs.
₹2.29 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹2.49 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
₹2.69 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
