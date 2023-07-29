HT Auto
Harley-Davidson X440 Specifications

Harley-Davidson X440 starting price is Rs. 2,29,000 in India. Harley-Davidson X440 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Harley-Davidson X440 Specs

Harley-Davidson X440 comes with 440 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of X440 starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson X440 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Harley-Davidson X440 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Matte
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2168 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
440 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
79.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Chassis
Trellis Frame
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustable
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge Forks
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
No
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position Indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
3.5 inch, TFT
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Harley-Davidson X440 News

The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike
29 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO
28 Jul 2023
Image of Harley-Davidson X440 S used for representational purposes.
Harley-Davidson X440: Differences between variants explained
7 Jul 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 delivers on performance and price that makes it quite the promising offering in the segment
Harley-Davidson X440 first ride review: This fun-to-ride Harley is value-friendly
6 Jul 2023
On paper, the X440 is more powerful than the Classic 350.
Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
5 Jul 2023
Harley-Davidson X440 Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson X440 price starts at ₹ 2.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson X440 comes in 3 variants. Harley-Davidson X440 top variant price is ₹ 2.69 Lakhs.

Mustard Denim
2.29 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Metallic
2.49 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Matte
2.69 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

