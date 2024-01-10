Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440

Hero MotoCorp has officially confirmed the name of its upcoming flagship motorcycle, which has been christened ‘Maverick’. The company had trademarked two names recently - Mavrick and Hurikan - which led to several speculations about what the new streetfighter will be called. The Hero Mavrick 440 has won the bid and will be the Indian brand’s iteration based on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440 . The Hero Mavrick 440 is scheduled for launch on January 23, 2024.

Harley’s most affordable motorcycle was launched last year and has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. The upcoming Hero Mavrick will be sharing the same underpinnings including the trellis frame and the 440 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine but will get a host of changes to differentiate the model from its American counterpart better.

The Hero Mavrick 440 will be a streetfighter and is expected to get a different headlamp unit, redesigned fuel tank and tail section, as well as smaller 17-inch alloys at both end

Hero Mavrick 440: Changes Expected

Compared to the Harley X440, Hero is expected to bring conventional telescopic front forks in place of USD forks, while the overall styling will be more modern as opposed to retro on the Harley. Expect to see a round headlamp with the H-shaped LED DRL, as with all-new Hero models. The bike is also expected to get 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, as against a 19-inch front on the X440. Do note that the Harley is a roadster while the upcoming Mavrick will be positioned as a streetfighter.

We also expect to see a redesigned fuel tank with tank extensions and a new tail section, which arguably should be better looking than that on the X440. The Hero Mavrick is also likely to carry over Bluetooth connectivity and connected features via the smartphone to bring more tech and value to the motorcycle.

Hero Mavrick 440: Specifications

It needs to be seen if the Hero Mavrick 440 will be offered in the same spec as the Harley X440. On the latter, the 440 cc motor produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Hero is likely to retune the motor to suit the needs of the Mavrick 440 along with the gearing as well.

We'll learn more about the new Mavrick 440 later this month along with a host of new announcements from Hero MotoCorp. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

