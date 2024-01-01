HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Motorcorp Teases Big Bike Based On Harley Davidson X440, Likely To Unveil On January 22

Hero MotorCorp teases Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle, unveiling on Jan 22

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jan 2024, 14:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
Harley-Davidson X440 review
Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
Harley-Davidson X440 review
Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.

Hero MotoCorp has teased a new motorcycle which is possibly to come as a premium big bike based on the Harley-Davidson X440. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has teased the big bike through an audio clip. The deep bassy exhaust note is similar to the Harley-Davidson X440, which fuelled the speculation that a big bike from India's number one two-wheeler brand is coming.

Hero MotoCorp claims the upcoming big bike will mark a new era. Despite being the biggest shareholder in the commuter motorcycle segment thanks to its Splendor series, Hero MotoCorp has been expressing its ambition to be a major player in the premium segment as well. Keeping an eye on this target, Hero MotoCorp has joined hands with Harley-Davidson. Under this collaboration, the two brands jointly launched the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle in India in 2023 at 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This made the X440 the most affordable Harley-Davidson in its history. The roadster came challenging tough models like the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Also Read : Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise

The upcoming Hero motorcycle is expected to come sharing a host of equipment alongside the engine and transmission with the Harley-Davidson X440. Powering the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle is a 440 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 27 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. Expect the upcoming Hero motorcycle to come with the same engine, which would churn out the same power and torque output as the X440. Brake and suspension equipment too are expected to come the same as the X440.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Pleasure Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Pleasure Plus
110.9 75 kmph 50.0 kmpl
₹ 58,900 - 69,900
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
440 cc 135 Kmph 35 kmpl
₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Dio (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio
109.51 cc 83 kmph 55 kmpl
₹ 70,211 - 77,712
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus (HT Auto photo)
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
87.8 66 kmph 50.0 kmpl
₹ 52,915 - 64,522
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Electric AE-8
45 kmph 80 km
₹70,000
View Details
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
124.0 85 kmph 50 kmpl
₹ 66,700 - 78,900
Compare
View Offers

However, Hero MotoCorp is expected to incorporate a distinctive design for its upcoming motorcycle. On the design front, the upcoming Hero motorcycle is expected to come with a retro theme. Expect more details about the upcoming motorcycle to be revealed soon over the next few days.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2024, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: Classic 350 Hero Hero MotoCorp Harley Davidson Harley Davidson X440 X440

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.