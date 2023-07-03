Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India, priced at 2.29 lakh

HT Auto
The much-awaited Harley-Davidson X440 has finally made its global debut in India with the motorcycle launched in the country. The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet and is available in three variants. It comes at a starting price of 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp, with the latter also manufacturing and distributing the model in the country.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 20:25 PM
The Harley-Davidson X440 borrows several styling details from older models in the company’s line-up, particularly the Harley-Davidson XR1200. The retro design language remains intact with the round headlamp and teardrop-shaped fuel tank, but you also get modern elements like LED lighting, an LCD instrument console, and more. The bike rides on machined alloy wheels that add to the beefy look.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X440's exhaust note is all too familiar in new teaser before launch

Power comes from the newly-developed 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor. The engine develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear while braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The front gets a 320 mm disc brake. Built on a Trellis frame, the bike gets USD front forks with a cartridge damping system and twin shock absorbers at the rear with preload adjustability.

The new X440 marks a new chapter for Harley-Davidson globally as the model will cater to several emerging markets including India. It’s also distinctly different from the Harley-Davidson X 350 and X 500 models for China revealed earlier this year. Hero MotoCorp will handle retail and distribution for Harley in India and the company will expand from the current 15 dealerships to substantially more by the end of the year.

The Harley-Davidson X440 won’t have it easy though as it aims to challenge market leader Royal Enfield’s dominance in the segment. Apart from bestsellers like the RE Classic 350 and Meteor 350, the X440 will also lock horns against the Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and another new offering, the Triumph Speed 400, which is scheduled for launch later this week.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 20:25 PM IST
