Harley-Davidson X440’s exhaust note is all too familiar in new teaser before launch

Harley-Davidson India has dropped the first teaser video of the upcoming X440, revealing the exhaust note on the motorcycle. The most affordable Harley for the Indian market is being developed in association with Hero MotoCorp, but the manufacturer promises the motorcycle to stay true to its roots in Milwaukee, USA. The new action video promises a bassy exhaust note, which remains part of the character on a Harley motorcycle.

The upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 is slated for launch on July 3, 2023, and will be powered by a big single motor. So while the big roar of the V-Twin Harley is unlikely, it will get a throaty exhaust note that keeps the brand ethos in check. However, we will have to sample the X440’s exhaust note in person to tell you more about it.

On the power front, the Harley X440 will draw power from a 440 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with oil cooling. The motor is expected to make about 35 bhp and 30 Nm, although official figures haven’t been revealed. The bike will come with inverted forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in MRF Zapper Hyke tyres.

Visually too, the X440 borrows several design cues from older Harley XR roadsters. The images reveal a wide handlebar, centre-set footpegs, and a long and wide seat, all promising a comfortable riding posture. The motorcycle is a mix of old and new with a round headlamp with LED DRLs, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a digital console and more.

Harley-Davidson is eyeing the 350 cc retro motorcycle market dominated by Royal Enfield. The new X440 is likely to be positioned at a premium over RE and prices should be around ₹2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, Harley’s most affordable offering will also face competition from the upcoming Triumph roadster being built in collaboration with Bajaj, while RE is also said to be working on a Hunter 450 that could arrive in a few years.

