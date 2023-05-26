Harley-Davidson X440 launch confirmed on July 4; to be built by Hero

Harley-Davidson India unveiled the new X440 motorcycle recently, and the new offering is all set to be launched in the country on July 4, 2023. The American motorcycle maker announced its partnership with Hero MotoCorp in 2021 and this is the first product to be co-developed by the two-wheeler giants for the Indian market. The Harley-Davidson X440 will also be exported to several markets across the globe.

The Harley-Davidson X440 roadster is an all-new offering designed and developed from the ground up in India. The styling is in line with larger Harley motorcycles, particularly the XR1200 with the round headlamp, single-pod instrument console, flat handlebar and a side-slung exhaust. The X440 is decidedly different from the X350 which will be specific to the Chinese market.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X440 Roadster unveiled officially, to be launched soon in India

The Harley-Davidson X440 will be locally-built and compete against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB H'ness 350 and the like

Details about the engine and power figures remain under wraps but we do expect this to be a newly-developed 440 cc single-cylinder motor. Previous images promised the engine could redline at 8,000 rpm, indicating that a long-stroke motor is in the offing. We expect the engine to get a stronger mid-range and low-end torque output, making it easier to putter around in the city and hold triple-digit speeds on the highway.

Other hardware components expected include Upside Down (USD) front forks, twin shock absorbers, and disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The X440 Roadster will also get multi-function switchgear which promises features like Bluetooth connectivity and possibly riding modes as well.

Also Read : In Pics: Harley-Davidson X440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp

With the X440 Roadster, Harley-Davidson is breaking into Royal Enfield’s stronghold where models like the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 rule. Pricing will be crucial for the most affordable Harley on sale that’s expected to arrive around the ₹2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, which will help retain the premium brand image while still being accessible to the masses.

The Harley-Davidson X440 will go on sale later this year

Backed by Hero’s frugal production skills, the X440 might just be a game changer, especially with the company eyeing a strong volume for exports as well. Harley-Davidson will retail the X440 Roadster through its own sales network, which is managed by Hero MotoCorp. Expect to see more outlets coming up across the country in the coming years.

First Published Date: