In pics: Harley-Davidson X 440 is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp

Harley Davidson will soon launch the X 440 in the Indian market. It is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 17:10 PM
Harley-Davidson has unveiled its new X 440 motorcycle. It has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.
The motorcycle will be using an all-new 440 cc, single-cylinder engine which is expected to be oil-cooled.
The engine is expected to produce around 30 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque.
The X 440 is designed as a modern roadster.
The X 440 gets all LED lighting. There is also a alloy wheels on offer.
The manufacturer has given special attention to detail. For instance, there is ‘Harley-Davidson’ badging in the LED headlamp.
First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 17:10 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson X 440
