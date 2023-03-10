Harley Davidson X350 unveiled officially in China, is the most affordable Harley

After a lot of speculation and leaks, Harley Davidson has finally unveiled their most affordable motorcycle in China. It is called the X350 and has been developed in collaboration with QJ Motors which is also selling its motorcycles in India. The details of the Harley Davidson X350 are now officially available on the manufacturer's official website.

The design language of the Harley Davidson X350 looks quite modern as compared to some other Harley models. There is a circular LED headlamp in the front with an LED Daytime Running Lamp, a teardrop fuel tank that is rectangular in shape and a sharp rear end. Harley Davidson says that the design of the X350 is inspired by American flat trackers, to be more precise, the Harley Davidson XR750. In China, the X350 is being offered in three colour options. There is Joyful Orange, Shining Silver and Shadow Black.

The engine is a 353 cc, parallel-twin unit that gets liquid cooling. It produces 36 bhp and 31 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the QJ Motors SRK 350.

Suspension duties on the Harley Davidson X350 are done by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front which offer adjustability for rebound whereas, at the rear, there is a monoshock which can be tweaked for rebound and preload. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are performed by a floating disc in the front and a fixed disc at the rear. The front brake gets a four-piston caliper whereas, at the rear, there is a single-piston caliper. The alloy wheels are wrapped in a 120/70 tyre in the front and a 160/60 tyre at the rear. The fuel tank has a capacity of 13.5 litres.

