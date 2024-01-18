Hero Mavrick X440 exhaust note teased, will come with Bluetooth connectivity

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its flagship motorcycle on January 23. It will be called Mavrick and will share a few of its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440. Till now, the manufacturer has released a few teasers and a sketch image of the Mavrick. However, for the first time, Hero MotoCorp has given a glimpse of the front look of the motorcycle, the instrument cluster and the exhaust note.