Hero Mavrick X440 exhaust note teased, will come with Bluetooth connectivity
- Hero Mavrick X440 uses the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. However, there is a possibility that Hero MotoCorp will retune the engine.
Hero Mavrick will be a roadster with an engine from the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its flagship motorcycle on January 23. It will be called Mavrick and will share a few of its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440. Till now, the manufacturer has released a few teasers and a sketch image of the Mavrick. However, for the first time, Hero MotoCorp has given a glimpse of the front look of the motorcycle, the instrument cluster and the exhaust note.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2024, 16:47 PM IST
