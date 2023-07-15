HT Auto
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specifications

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starting price is Rs. 2,48,357 in India. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in 7 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specs

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with 648 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 33.17 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Length
2122 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
789 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/70-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Highway Mileage
33.17 kmpl
City Mileage
25.35 kmpl
Max Power
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital spark ignition - TCI
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
648 cc
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel frame with bolted trussing
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
Front Suspension
41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 News

The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What is new?
15 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles are designed as roadsters.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Street 400: Spec comparison
1 Jul 2023
Neev Motorcycles has made several cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a head-turning scrambler
8 Jun 2023
Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650 to modify it into a cafe racer.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer
12 May 2023
The design of both motorcycles is quite different.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Specs compared
4 May 2023
View all
 

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price starts at ₹ 2.48 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes in 7 variants. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 top variant price is ₹ 2.94 Lakhs.

Orange Crush
2.48 Lakhs*
648 cc
33.17 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Baker Express
2.58 Lakhs*
648 cc
33.17 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Canyon Red
2.71 Lakhs*
648 cc
33.17 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Ventura Blue
2.71 Lakhs*
648 cc
33.17 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Sunset Strip
2.8 Lakhs*
648 cc
33.17 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Downtown Drag
2.8 Lakhs*
648 cc
33.17 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Mark 2
2.94 Lakhs*
648 cc
33.17 kmpl
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

