Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comes with 648 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 33.17 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres. The price of Interceptor 650 starts at Rs. 2.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market.