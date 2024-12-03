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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Left View

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Left View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Right View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Left View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Headlight View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear Tyre View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Seat View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Tank View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Engine View
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Seat View
Tank View
Engine View
Front Tyre View

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Bullet 650 Images
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Classic 650 Images
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
+1
Gold Star 650 Images
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

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X440 T Images
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

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SRV 300 Images

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Related News

Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield starts delivering Bear 650, a scrambler version of Interceptor 650 across India
3 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
The Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
Here's how to fit alloy wheels to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: Check price and details
11 Nov 2023
The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What is new?
15 Jul 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Related News

Royal Enfield Videos

The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
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