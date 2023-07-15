HT Auto

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Exterior

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 News

The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What is new?
15 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles are designed as roadsters.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Triumph Street 400: Spec comparison
1 Jul 2023
Neev Motorcycles has made several cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a head-turning scrambler
8 Jun 2023
Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650 to modify it into a cafe racer.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer
12 May 2023
The design of both motorcycles is quite different.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Specs compared
4 May 2023
Royal Enfield Videos

The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
20 Jan 2023
The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
25 Apr 2022
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
1 Sept 2021
