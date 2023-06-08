HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Into A Head Turning Scrambler

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a head-turning scrambler

Royal Enfield is working on two new scrambler motorcycles, a 450 cc one and a 650 cc one. However, both of these motorcycles will not be launched anytime soon. So, many people have already started modifying their current Interceptor 650 into scramblers. Yes, they are not hard-core scramblers but they have been heavily modified to look like scramblers. Here is one custom build by Neev Motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 12:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Neev Motorcycles have modifed a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a scrambler.
The shop made several cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the motorcycle. 
It now gets a custom yellow and black colour scheme and the motorcycle is named ‘Katana’. 
The modified Interceptor 650 now gets an after market exhaust system which should help in boosting the power output a bit. However, there are no other changes to the engine. 
The triple tree is CNC cut and is made up of aluminium. The handlebar is also CNC cut.
There is a new custom-made seat that gets a bolt-on backrest.
Mechanical changes include new USD forks in the front and a four-piston caliper to enhance the braking abilities.
The wheels and tyres are also new. The shop has fitted alloy wheels with wheel covers to the motorcycle and the tubeless tyres measure 170-60 R17 in the front and rear. 
 A few after-market accessories such as LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, exhaust mufflers, grips, mirrors and a tyre hugger are fitted.
The engine and the headers are now finished in a gloss black paint scheme. 
Neev Motorcycles has made several cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650.
View all Images
Neev Motorcycles have modifed a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a scrambler.
1/10
Neev Motorcycles have modifed a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a scrambler.
The shop made several cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the motorcycle. 
2/10
The shop made several cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the motorcycle. 
It now gets a custom yellow and black colour scheme and the motorcycle is named ‘Katana’. 
3/10
It now gets a custom yellow and black colour scheme and the motorcycle is named ‘Katana’. 
The modified Interceptor 650 now gets an after market exhaust system which should help in boosting the power output a bit. However, there are no other changes to the engine. 
4/10
The modified Interceptor 650 now gets an after market exhaust system which should help in boosting the power output a bit. However, there are no other changes to the engine. 
The triple tree is CNC cut and is made up of aluminium. The handlebar is also CNC cut.
5/10
The triple tree is CNC cut and is made up of aluminium. The handlebar is also CNC cut.
There is a new custom-made seat that gets a bolt-on backrest.
6/10
There is a new custom-made seat that gets a bolt-on backrest.
Mechanical changes include new USD forks in the front and a four-piston caliper to enhance the braking abilities.
7/10
Mechanical changes include new USD forks in the front and a four-piston caliper to enhance the braking abilities.
The wheels and tyres are also new. The shop has fitted alloy wheels with wheel covers to the motorcycle and the tubeless tyres measure 170-60 R17 in the front and rear. 
8/10
The wheels and tyres are also new. The shop has fitted alloy wheels with wheel covers to the motorcycle and the tubeless tyres measure 170-60 R17 in the front and rear. 
 A few after-market accessories such as LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, exhaust mufflers, grips, mirrors and a tyre hugger are fitted.
9/10
 A few after-market accessories such as LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, exhaust mufflers, grips, mirrors and a tyre hugger are fitted.
The engine and the headers are now finished in a gloss black paint scheme. 
10/10
The engine and the headers are now finished in a gloss black paint scheme. 

The build is named ‘Katana’ and it is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the shop also made several mechanical changes to the motorcycle and they made some custom parts as well that were hand-built and CNC cut.

The Katana is now using up-side down forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. The stock Interceptor 650 gets telescopic forks in the front. As of now, only the Super Meteor 650 comes with USD forks from the factory. The front braking hardware has been upgraded to a four-piston caliper whereas the rear assembly stays the same.

The motorcycle is now fitted with a new exhaust system.
The motorcycle is now fitted with a new exhaust system.
The motorcycle is now fitted with a new exhaust system.
The motorcycle is now fitted with a new exhaust system.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The wheels and tyres are also new. The shop has fitted alloy wheels with wheel covers to the motorcycle and the tyres measure 170-60 R17 in the front and rear. They are both tubeless tyres. There is a custom paint job of yellow and black. A few after-market accessories such as LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, exhaust mufflers, grips, mirrors and a tyre hugger were fitted.

Then there are the hand-built parts that were custom-made. The shop made custom fenders, side panels, exhaust system, protective covers, wheel covers, tail tidy, seat with bolt-on backrest, number plate assembly and sump guard. Parts such as the triple tree and handlebar were CNC cut. The instrument cluster is also now repositioned.

Also Read : 4 Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in 2023: New Bullet 350 to Himalayan 450

There are no changes to the engine apart from the new exhaust. It is the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 48 bhp and 52 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city