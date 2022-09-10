HT Auto
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specifications

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starting price is Rs. 1,75,816 in India. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specs

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with 349 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Meteor 350 starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits ...Read More

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Supernova
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Saddle Height
765 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.94s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.09mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.18s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.25s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.00s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.85s
Quarter Mile
18.74s @ 109.43kmph
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.08mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
34.40mm
City Mileage
41.88 kmpl
Top Speed
113.81
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Electronic Fuel Injection
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 News

Yezdi offers Roadster in two trims whereas Royal Enfield offers Meteor 350 in three trims.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Price, specs and hardware compared
10 Sept 2022
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in three variants. There is Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is UK's best selling motorcycle
23 Aug 2022
The Meteor 350 from Royal Enfield is touted as a bike with cruiser styling with modern-day capabilities.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now available in new colour options. Check details
20 Apr 2022
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
After Meteor 350, Royal Enfield hikes prices of Himalayan in India
10 Sept 2021
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova is the top-spec variant of the motorcycle and comes with a number of additional accessories. Image Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 first ride review: Quantum leap in affordable cruising
6 Nov 2020
View all
 

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price starts at ₹ 1.76 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 top variant price is ₹ 1.91 Lakhs.

Fireball
1.76 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Stellar
1.81 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Supernova
1.91 Lakhs*
349 cc
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

