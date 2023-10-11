Royal Enfield updates Meteor 350 range, launches new Aurora variant. What's new?

Royal Enfield has launched a new variant of the Meteor 350. It is called Aurora and will be positioned between Stellar and Supernova variants. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora is priced at ₹219,900 ex-showroom and bookings are open. Apart from this, the Meteor 350 range has also been updated. The manufacturer has not made any mechanical changes but there are some feature additions.

The Aurora version comes with spoked rims with tube-type tyres, an LED headlamp, aluminium switch cubes, a deluxe touring seat and Tripper Navigation. So, the Aurora variant is for people who want a retro-looking cruiser.

Apart from this, there are other updates to the entire range as well. The top-of-the-line Supernova range now gets a notch higher, with LED headlamp and aluminium switch cubes along with other premium elements and features. It is priced at ₹2,29,900 ex-showroom. The Stellar range now gets the Tripper navigation device as a standard fitment and the Fireball comes with an elegant Black as the standard stock colour. The Steller variant is priced at ₹2,15,900 ex-showroom whereas the Fireball costs ₹2,05,900 ex-showroom.

The Meteor 350 Aurora looks more retro than other variants.

Speaking about Meteor 350, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, "As we reflect on the remarkable success of the Meteor 350 in India and international markets it is evident that the Meteor has struck a chord with many long distance riders and motorcycling enthusiasts. Its dynamic cruising ability and dependable performance have resonated deeply with our riders. The Aurora range is a result of our constant interactions with our community of riders, where we witnessed a strong inclination towards retro-inspired cruisers. The new colourways and features are sure to elevate the pleasure of pure retro-cruising among our customers."

