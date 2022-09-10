Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Price, specs and hardware compared

Yezdi launched the Roadster in the starting of this year. It has to compete against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Yezdi which is backed up by Classic Legends made a comeback this year. They launched three motorcycles in the Indian market. There is Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure. The Roadster is the most affordable motorcycle in Yezdi's stable and it will be going against the Royal Enfield Meter 350 which has been on sale for a couple of years now. Here is the comparison between both motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Design

Yezdi might call their motorcycle ‘Roadster’ but the design can be a bit confusing for some people. It has some elements of a roadster, and cruiser and also derives some elements from the Jawa on which it is based on. Also, Yezdi should have done some more effort so that the Roadster looks more like it is a ‘Yezdi’.

On the other hand, Royal Enfield was very clear while designing the Meteor 350. They wanted it to be a cruiser and that clearly shows. Moreover, the Meteor 350 is a replacement for the Thunderbird. It has the same teardrop fuel tank, circular lighting elements and dual-tone paint options.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Hardware

Both motorcycles use telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties on the Meteor 350 are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. The Roadster gets a larger 320 mm disc in the front but a smaller 240 mm disc at the rear. Both the motorcycles get dual-channel ABS as standard.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Specs

Yezdi Roadster comes with a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.70 hp of max power and 29 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that we have seen on Jawa Perak and other Yezdi motorcycles. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Meteor 350 was the first motorcycle to use the new J-platform 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine. It produces 20.2 hp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Needless to say, the Yezdi is the faster motorcycle among the two because it has more power. But the engine might sound harsh at its top end. On the other hand, the Meteor 350's engine stays calm without any vibrations and being a long-stroke, it produces all its torque in the lower rev range so it can cruise very comfortably on highways.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Price

Yezdi is offering two versions of the Roadster, there is Chrome and Dark. The Dark range is priced at ₹2.05 lakh or ₹2.01 lakh, depending on the colour scheme. The Chrome range costs ₹2.09 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in three variants. There is Fireball that costs ₹2.01 lakh, then there is Steller priced at ₹2.07 lakh and the top-end variant is Super Nova at ₹2.17 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

