HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Now Available In New Colour Options. Check Details

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now available in new colour options. Check details 

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is touted as the most striking cruiser bike available in the Indian market today.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 03:50 PM
The Meteor 350 from Royal Enfield is touted as a bike with cruiser styling with modern-day capabilities.
The Meteor 350 from Royal Enfield is touted as a bike with cruiser styling with modern-day capabilities.
The Meteor 350 from Royal Enfield is touted as a bike with cruiser styling with modern-day capabilities.
The Meteor 350 from Royal Enfield is touted as a bike with cruiser styling with modern-day capabilities.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 can now be purchased in additional colour options with the Meteor 350 Fireball variant getting two new hues - Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green. Additionally, the Supernova Red is now available in additional top-end models as well. Looking at expanding the colour options available to prospective customers of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company is confident of the motorcycle continuing with its solid performance in the Indian market.

(Also read: How to get maximum range from an electric scooter)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched for the first time in November of 2020 with a starting price tag of 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), but this figure has seen several upward climbs since. At present, the range for the model starts at 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to 2.22 lakh for the Supernova.

With eyes firmly set on the Honda H'ness CB350 which too was launched shortly before in 2020, the Meteor 350 is based entirely on a new platform and is powered by a new 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine which helps it put out 20.2 PS of maximum power and offer 27 Nm of peak torque. The five-speed transmission is new as well.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jawa (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 
293 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹ 1.86 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Royalenfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royalenfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹ 1.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes blending the classic cruiser styling with modern design elements. It has been designed to hit the road for long-distance riding. At the same time, it fits the regular city riding requirements as well. The motorcycle is positioned in the Indian mid-size cruiser segment that has been witnessing strong demand in the last few years with new models entering the space. Since its launch, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is claimed to have sold across more than 60 countries in the world.

Speaking about the new colour variants of the motorcycle, B Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said that the launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in the company's journey. “The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well," he further added. Govindarajan also said that the addition of new colour themes on the Meteor 350 will make the motorcycle more attractive.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 03:32 PM IST
TAGS: Meteor 350 Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW i7 electric sedan makes world debut, to rival Mercedes EQS
BMW i7 electric sedan makes world debut, to rival Mercedes EQS
Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends
Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends
Europe car sales plunge 19% as war wipes out recovery prospects
Europe car sales plunge 19% as war wipes out recovery prospects
In pics: Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicle unveiled
In pics: Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicle unveiled
Auto industry supply chain woes easing gradually, indicates ICRA study
Auto industry supply chain woes easing gradually, indicates ICRA study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city