Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now available in new colour options. Check details 

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 can now be purchased in additional colour options with the Meteor 350 Fireball variant getting two new hues - Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green. Additionally, the Supernova Red is now available in additional top-end models as well. Looking at expanding the colour options available to prospective customers of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company is confident of the motorcycle continuing with its solid performance in the Indian market.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched for the first time in November of 2020 with a starting price tag of ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), but this figure has seen several upward climbs since. At present, the range for the model starts at ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹2.22 lakh for the Supernova.

With eyes firmly set on the Honda H'ness CB350 which too was launched shortly before in 2020, the Meteor 350 is based entirely on a new platform and is powered by a new 349 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine which helps it put out 20.2 PS of maximum power and offer 27 Nm of peak torque. The five-speed transmission is new as well.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes blending the classic cruiser styling with modern design elements. It has been designed to hit the road for long-distance riding. At the same time, it fits the regular city riding requirements as well. The motorcycle is positioned in the Indian mid-size cruiser segment that has been witnessing strong demand in the last few years with new models entering the space. Since its launch, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is claimed to have sold across more than 60 countries in the world.

Speaking about the new colour variants of the motorcycle, B Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said that the launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in the company's journey. “The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well," he further added. Govindarajan also said that the addition of new colour themes on the Meteor 350 will make the motorcycle more attractive.

