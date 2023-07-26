HT Auto
Triumph Speed 400 Specifications

Triumph Speed 400 starting price is Rs. 2,33,000 in India. Triumph Speed 400 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Triumph Speed 400 Specs

Triumph Speed 400 comes with 398.15 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Speed 400 starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Speed 400 sits in the

Triumph Speed 400 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Wheelbase
1377 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Height
1084 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
814 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 R17, Rear :-150/60 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
64.0 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
398.15 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89.0 mm
Chassis
Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, bolt-on rear subframe
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 130 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
43 mm upside down Big Piston forks. 140mm wheel travel
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Traction Control
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Display
LED
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Triumph Speed 400 News

The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 can now be booked for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 as opposed to the previous <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000
Triumph Speed 400 booking amount increases to 10,000, introductory price ends
22 Jul 2023
The order books are filling fast for the Triumph Speed 400, which translates to a waiting period of 12-16 weeks, dealers have told HT Auto
High demand catapults Triumph Speed 400 waiting period to four months
18 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 is impressive in several ways and truly feels top-spec amidst competition
Triumph Speed 400 First Ride Review: New segment disruptor is here!
14 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Speed 400 Variants & Price List

Triumph Speed 400 price starts at ₹ 2.33 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Speed 400 comes in 1 variants. Triumph Speed 400 top variant price is ₹ 2.33 Lakhs.

STD
2.33 Lakhs*
398.15 cc
40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

