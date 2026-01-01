|Engine
|349 cc
The Speed 400 STD, is listed at ₹2.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Speed 400 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Speed 400 STD is available in 2 colour options: Racing Yellow Pearl Matallic White, Red.
The Speed 400 STD is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the Speed 400's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed T4 priced ₹2.09 Lakhs.
The Speed 400 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.