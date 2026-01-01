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Speed 400PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Speed 400 Front Left View
1/10
Triumph Speed 400 Front Right View
2/10
Triumph Speed 400 Left View
3/10
Triumph Speed 400 Seat View
4/10
Triumph Speed 400 Exhaust View
5/10
Triumph Speed 400 Front Mudguard And Suspension View
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6/10

Triumph Speed 400 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Speed 400 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all Speed 400 specs and features

Speed 400 STD

Speed 400 STD Prices

The Speed 400 STD, is listed at ₹2.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Speed 400 STD Mileage

All variants of the Speed 400 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Speed 400 STD Colours

The Speed 400 STD is available in 2 colour options: Racing Yellow Pearl Matallic White, Red.

Speed 400 STD Engine and Transmission

The Speed 400 STD is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Speed 400 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Speed 400's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed T4 priced ₹2.09 Lakhs.

Speed 400 STD Specs & Features

The Speed 400 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Triumph Speed 400 STD Price

Speed 400 STD

₹2.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,877
RTO
19,190
Insurance
12,724
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,71,791
EMI@5,842/mo
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Triumph Speed 400 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
164 mm
Wheelbase
1386 mm
Height
1096 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Saddle Height
803 mm
Width
829 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
147 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
37 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
56.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Gas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mm
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Triumph Speed 400 STD EMI
EMI5,258 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,44,611
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,44,611
Interest Amount
70,848
Payable Amount
3,15,459

Triumph Speed 400 Alternatives

Honda CB350RS

Honda CB350RS

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Speed 400vsCB350RS
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.09 Lakhs
Speed 400vsSpeed T4
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
Speed 400vsMeteor 350
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.49 - 2.72 Lakhs
+2
Speed 400vsGuerrilla 450
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.84 Lakhs
Speed 400vsX440 T
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

1.94 - 2.1 Lakhs
+1
Speed 400vsRoadster

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