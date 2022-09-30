Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror

2.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa 42 Bobber Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all 42 Bobber specs and features

42 Bobber Black Mirror Latest Updates

42 Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 42 Bobber Black Mirror (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Max Power: 30.64 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Price

    Black Mirror
    ₹2.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,25,000
    RTO
    18,000
    Insurance
    12,474
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,55,474
    EMI@5,491/mo
    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Wheelbase
    1485 mm
    Saddle Height
    740 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    1.94s
    Max Speed
    130 Kmph
    Max Power
    30.64 PS
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    32.74 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    81 mm
    Chassis
    Double cradle Tubular Frame
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock Absorber, 7 Step Adjustable
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror EMI
    EMI4,942 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,29,926
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,29,926
    Interest Amount
    66,594
    Payable Amount
    2,96,520

    Jawa 42 Bobber other Variants

    Mystic Copper
    ₹2.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,12,500
    RTO
    17,000
    Insurance
    12,263
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,41,763
    EMI@5,196/mo
    Moonstone White
    ₹2.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Jasper Red
    ₹2.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
