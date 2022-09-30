|Engine
|334 cc
The 42 Bobber Black Mirror, is listed at ₹2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 42 Bobber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 42 Bobber Black Mirror is available in 5 colour options: Black Mirror, Moonstone White, Jasper Red, Mystic Copper, Red Sheen.
The 42 Bobber Black Mirror is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the 42 Bobber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Jawa 42 FJ priced between ₹1.94 Lakhs - 2.03 Lakhs.
The 42 Bobber Black Mirror has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.