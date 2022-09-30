42 Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 42 Bobber Black Mirror (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of 42 Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 42 Bobber Black Mirror (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.55 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Black Mirror is 12 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 12 L Max Power: 30.64 PS Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC ...Read MoreRead Less