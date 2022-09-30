HT Auto
Jawa42 BobberJasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel

Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel

Jawa 42 Bobber Right Look View
Jawa 42 Bobber Left Look View
Jawa 42 Bobber Front Left View
Jawa 42 Bobber Front View
Jawa 42 Bobber Left Side View
Jawa 42 Bobber Rear Right View
2.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa 42 Bobber Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Power29.92 PS
Max Speed129 kmph
View all 42 Bobber specs and features

42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel Latest Updates

42 Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 8 variants. The price of 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel in Delhi is Rs. 2.50 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 12.5 L
  • Max Power: 29.92 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel Price

    Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel
    ₹2.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,19,950
    RTO
    17,596
    Insurance
    12,389
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,49,935
    EMI@5,372/mo
    Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12.5 L
    Wheelbase
    1485 mm
    Kerb Weight
    185 kg
    Saddle Height
    740 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    1.94s
    Max Speed
    129 kmph
    Max Power
    29.92 PS
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    32.74 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed, Constant Mesh
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    81 mm
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Twin Exhaust
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel EMI
    EMI4,835 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,24,941
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,24,941
    Interest Amount
    65,151
    Payable Amount
    2,90,092

    Jawa 42 Bobber other Variants

    Moonstone White
    ₹2.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,09,500
    RTO
    16,760
    Insurance
    12,213
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,38,473
    EMI@5,126/mo
    Mystic Copper
    ₹2.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Jasper Red
    ₹2.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Black Mirror
    ₹2.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    View more Variants

